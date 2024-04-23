Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 674.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,649 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,369 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 892.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 596,379 shares of company stock worth $175,587,970. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

Salesforce stock opened at $274.30 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.57 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRM

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.