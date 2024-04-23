North Star Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 63,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 56,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 12,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

