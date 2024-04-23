RWA Wealth Partners LLC Invests $3.76 Million in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 147.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 234.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 23,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH opened at $204.40 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $239.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.19.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

