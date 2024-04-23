RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 5,880 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 98,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

