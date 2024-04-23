Reviewing Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) & Its Peers

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Clean Energy Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies -37.45% -98.48% -50.41% Clean Energy Technologies Competitors 11.10% -8.84% 1.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Clean Energy Technologies Competitors 309 885 825 34 2.28

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Clean Energy Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential upside of 12.87%. Given Clean Energy Technologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clean Energy Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $15.11 million -$5.66 million -10.43 Clean Energy Technologies Competitors $10.43 billion $1.08 billion 38.13

Clean Energy Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies. Clean Energy Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clean Energy Technologies rivals beat Clean Energy Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About Clean Energy Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. The company also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, it offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.