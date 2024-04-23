Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX) & BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Financial Contrast

Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX – Get Free Report) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Smead Value C has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Smead Value C alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Smead Value C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Smead Value C shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of BlackBerry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smead Value C N/A N/A -17.75% BlackBerry -15.24% -0.24% -0.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smead Value C and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Smead Value C and BlackBerry’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smead Value C N/A N/A -$6.48 million N/A N/A BlackBerry $853.00 million 2.00 -$130.00 million ($0.24) -12.08

Smead Value C has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackBerry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Smead Value C and BlackBerry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smead Value C 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackBerry 0 6 0 0 2.00

BlackBerry has a consensus price target of $4.08, suggesting a potential upside of 41.78%. Given BlackBerry’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlackBerry is more favorable than Smead Value C.

Summary

Smead Value C beats BlackBerry on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smead Value C

(Get Free Report)

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions. It also provides BlackBerry SecuSUITE, a multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc and BlackBerry Alert, which are secure and networked critical event management solutions; BlackBerry QNX that offers real-time operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, development tools, and professional services; BlackBerry Certicom, a cryptography and key management product; BlackBerry Radar, an asset monitoring solution; and BlackBerry IVY, an intelligent vehicle data platform. In addition, the company is involved in the patent licensing and legacy service access fees business. The company has a partnership with Stellar Cyber Inc. to deliver Open XDR for comprehensive threat detection and response. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Smead Value C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smead Value C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.