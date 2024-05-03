Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $249,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,965.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.17. 176,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,891. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.47.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.