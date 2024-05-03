Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,150 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.75. 236,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

