Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.76 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Broadstone Net Lease updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.410-1.430 EPS.
Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.4 %
BNL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. 255,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,598. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $17.59.
Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 118.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on BNL
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Broadstone Net Lease
BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Broadstone Net Lease
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.