Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,586 Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,656,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,493,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $1,036,185.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,493,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.82. The stock had a trading volume of 42,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,418. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.61 and a 1 year high of $107.89.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FELE shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

