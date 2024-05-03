Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $263,000 Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,794 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in SM Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

SM Energy Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of SM Energy stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,774. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.