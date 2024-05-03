Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $315,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.26. The stock had a trading volume of 405,437 shares. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average of $94.23.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

