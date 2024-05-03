Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,050 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 76,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.17.

Get Our Latest Report on SSB

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SouthState stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $78.70. 71,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,943. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.75. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.