Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 179.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Butterfly Network updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Butterfly Network Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of BFLY stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,467,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.10. Butterfly Network has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

About Butterfly Network

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.