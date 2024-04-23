Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Neutral Rating from Monness Crespi & Hardt

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HIBB. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Hibbett from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.79.

HIBB stock traded up $13.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,231,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,967. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.36. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.75.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Hibbett’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the third quarter worth $2,861,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,313 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 607,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after buying an additional 42,381 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the third quarter worth about $1,900,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

