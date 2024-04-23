Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.19% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUMV. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUMV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.42. 28,201 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $330.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

