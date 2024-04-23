NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.60

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 173517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

NextNav Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $972.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,857.46% and a negative return on equity of 81.56%. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 23,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $99,603.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,130,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other NextNav news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg acquired 483,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $2,183,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,296,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 23,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $99,603.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,130,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 583,000 shares of company stock worth $2,633,160 and sold 76,002 shares worth $321,398. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NN. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in NextNav by 55.9% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,251,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextNav by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

