New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading Up 1%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.15. 3,422,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 34,812,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,237.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,324,000 after buying an additional 447,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,755,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,601 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 173,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

