Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCBI remained flat at $18.00 on Tuesday. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

