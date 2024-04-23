Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,819,000 after purchasing an additional 634,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,831,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,630,000 after acquiring an additional 913,014 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,518,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,187,000 after acquiring an additional 880,271 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,395,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,878 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,411,000 after acquiring an additional 359,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.3 %

HPE stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

