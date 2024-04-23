Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of XSLV traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,226. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $335.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

