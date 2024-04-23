Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lowered by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.43.

Visa Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of V stock opened at $272.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $500.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.62. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa



Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

