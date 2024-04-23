PDS Planning Inc Has $453,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,730,184,000 after acquiring an additional 196,316 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,340,205,000 after acquiring an additional 274,692 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,231,000 after acquiring an additional 232,205 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,514,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,027,230,000 after acquiring an additional 115,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,030,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $8.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $377.15. 524,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,334. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.41. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $403.76. The firm has a market cap of $133.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile



Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

