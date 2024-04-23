Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $425.07. 43,653,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,010,473. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $437.27 and a 200 day moving average of $409.02. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

