Harworth Group plc (HWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Harworth Group Price Performance
LON HWG opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.62) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 120.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The company has a market cap of £425.44 million, a PE ratio of 1,120.83 and a beta of 0.74. Harworth Group has a 1 year low of GBX 95.40 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.28 ($1.76).
Harworth Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Harworth Group
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 2 Stocks to Benefit From New Sanctions on Russian Aluminum
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- IMAX: How It’s Still Cashing In on the Movie Business
Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.