Harworth Group plc (HWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON HWG opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.62) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 120.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The company has a market cap of £425.44 million, a PE ratio of 1,120.83 and a beta of 0.74. Harworth Group has a 1 year low of GBX 95.40 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.28 ($1.76).

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

