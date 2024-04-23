Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,119 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC owned 1.39% of Global X Alternative Income ETF worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance
Global X Alternative Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.26. 22,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,783. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.99.
The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
