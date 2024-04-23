Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $619,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 340,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after buying an additional 37,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,595,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,680,000 after buying an additional 63,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $53.79. The company had a trading volume of 176,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,075. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.34.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

