Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Issues Earnings Results

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a negative net margin of 171.44% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%.
Victory Square Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VSQTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 1,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. Victory Square Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
