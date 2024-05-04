Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Issues Earnings Results

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a negative net margin of 171.44% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%.

Victory Square Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VSQTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 1,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. Victory Square Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get Victory Square Technologies alerts:

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.