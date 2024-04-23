Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MSI traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $345.55. 721,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.67. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

