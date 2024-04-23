Socha Financial Group LLC Buys 1,530 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Socha Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $16,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,884,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 761.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 94,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 83,323 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $55.60. 2,088,313 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.26.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

