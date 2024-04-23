GAMMA Investing LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,879 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after buying an additional 2,659,323 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,283,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $586,760,000 after buying an additional 1,842,868 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,269,000 after buying an additional 1,253,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,324,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $480,794,000 after buying an additional 1,090,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,605,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601,207. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $177.59. The company has a market cap of $180.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.