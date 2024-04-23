Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Purchased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VIGI traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.