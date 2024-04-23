EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $3,567,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,270.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EPAM traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.84. 622,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,508. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.86. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

