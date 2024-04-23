Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) PT Lowered to $12.25 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $12.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DX. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $677.93 million, a PE ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $71.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

