Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 209.9% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $231.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.52.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

