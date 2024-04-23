Creditcoin Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $251.16 million and approximately $15.45 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002287 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 331,783,609 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

