Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $621,000 Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOC shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

DOC stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

