Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,471 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,835 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 447.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.02.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

