Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$984.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.29%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CPX. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.45.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of CPX traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$36.08. 110,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,613. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$33.90 and a 52 week high of C$46.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08. The firm has a market cap of C$4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is 40.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

