FY2025 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Increased by Analyst

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.00 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SES traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.37. 231,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,069. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.87 and a 1-year high of C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.81.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. Insiders sold 816,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,285,153 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

