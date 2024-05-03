FY2025 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Increased by Analyst

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.
Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.00 million.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SES
Secure Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of TSE SES traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.37. 231,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,069. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.87 and a 1-year high of C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.81.
Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services
In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. Insiders sold 816,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,285,153 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.
Secure Energy Services Company Profile
Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Secure Energy Services
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.