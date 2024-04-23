Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $560,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 127,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 146,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

UTF stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $23.87.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

