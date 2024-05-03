Post (NYSE:POST) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $108.17 and last traded at $103.55, with a volume of 168838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.90.

The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POST. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

In related news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 12.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,249,000 after purchasing an additional 385,640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Post by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,002,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,382,000 after acquiring an additional 249,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Post by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,112,000 after purchasing an additional 209,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Post by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 256,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,630,000 after acquiring an additional 199,592 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.11 and a 200 day moving average of $95.01.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

