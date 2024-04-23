iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Trimmed by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

