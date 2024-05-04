NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Issues Earnings Results

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 18.68%.

Shares of NYSE NC traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.22. 25,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,379. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $38.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently -15.99%.

In other NACCO Industries news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $25,668.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,839.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

