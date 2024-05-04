OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.19 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. OPENLANE updated its FY24 guidance to $0.77-0.87 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.770-0.870 EPS.

OPENLANE Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KAR stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. OPENLANE has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KAR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPENLANE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Insider Activity at OPENLANE

In other news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $234,632.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,288.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $234,632.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Further Reading

