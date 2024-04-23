OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.18.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $533,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,490,710.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,734 shares of company stock worth $14,637,364 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

TRV stock opened at $214.27 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.