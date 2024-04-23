Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $929,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 60,620 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,841 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,775,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 142,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 42,531 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,694,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.55. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

