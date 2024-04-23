Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading 4.7% Higher

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.65. 17,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 216,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.
Better Choice Stock Up 11.8 %
The company has a market cap of $6.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 95.23% and a negative net margin of 59.00%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Better Choice
About Better Choice
Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Better Choice
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.