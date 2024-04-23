Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading 4.7% Higher

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.65. 17,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 216,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Better Choice Stock Up 11.8 %

The company has a market cap of $6.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 95.23% and a negative net margin of 59.00%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Better Choice

About Better Choice

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Choice stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Better Choice Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTR Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.30% of Better Choice as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

