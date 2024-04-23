Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 512 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,422,000. Elite Life Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS OMFL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 277,071 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.