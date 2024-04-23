Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 2.8%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $153.14 and last traded at $152.74. Approximately 17,762,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 73,547,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $247.56 billion, a PE ratio of 293.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,436.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 481,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 468,098 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 94,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.